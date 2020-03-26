OSCE SMM Spot Report 5/2020: Members of the armed formations continued to deny SMM patrols passage at three checkpoints in Donetsk region and a checkpoint in Luhansk region

On 26 March, members of the armed formations again denied attempts of the SMM to cross into non-government-controlled areas – three times in Donetsk region and once in Luhansk region, all along official crossing routes.

At about 09:35 at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), a member of the armed formations denied an SMM foot patrol – comprising four members walking from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “orders from superiors”.

At about 10:10 at a checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 85km south of Donetsk), three members (two visibly armed) of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol – comprising two vehicles and six members travelling from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, without providing the reason for denial.

At about 10:14 at a checkpoint near Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 38km north-east of Donetsk), two armed members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol – comprising two vehicles and six members travelling from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “restrictions due to quarantine”.

At about 11:35 at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), an armed member of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol – comprising two vehicles and six members travelling from government-controlled areas – passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “the closure of the checkpoint due to COVID-19”.

The Mission began facing repeated denials when attempting to cross into non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region on 21 March and Luhansk region on 23 March (see SMM Spot Reports 2/2020, 3/2020 and 4/2020). These restrictions to the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line are an impediment to the implementation of its mandate throughout the country.

