OSCE SMM Spot Report 40/2021: Armed formations denied the SMM passage near Zolote and Molodizhne, Luhansk region

On the morning of 11 December, the armed formations in Luhansk region twice denied, and once delayed, the Mission’s passage to government-controlled areas. The SMM patrols were travelling from non-government-controlled areas.

The first denial occurred at 09:06, at the checkpoint of the armed formations near the southern edge of the disengagement area near Zolote. The second occurred at 11:04 at a checkpoint of the armed formations on road T-0504 about 1.5km south-west of Molodizhne. Members of the armed formations cited a “lack of security guarantees” on the first occasion and “orders from their superiors” on the second.

At 09:25, the passage of another SMM patrol travelling through the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge was delayed for about 46 minutes. Members of the armed formations cited a “lack of prior notification”. The SMM had preannounced its passage as a temporary, COVID-19 related courtesy.

For recent restrictions faced by the Mission when crossing the contact line, see SMM Spot Reports 27/2021, 28/2021, 29/2021, 30/2021, 31/2021, 32/2021, 33/2021, 34/2021, 35/2021, 36/2021, 38/2021 and 39/2021.

The Mission again notes that such denials and delays not only restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, but also prevent the SMM’s logistical operations, which are essential for the effective functioning of the Mission.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

