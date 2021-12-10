OSCE SMM Spot Report 39/2021: Armed formations delayed the SMM’s passage across the contact line near Olenivka, Donetsk region

At 08:12 on 9 December, at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), Donetsk region, a member of the armed formations delayed the passage of an SMM patrol with Deputy Chief Monitor Mark Etherington on board. The patrol was travelling across the contact line south towards Novotroitske (government-controlled, 36km south-west of Donetsk). The member of the armed formations cited “lack of information about the SMM patrol’s crossing”. The SMM had pre-announced its passage as a temporary, COVID-19 related courtesy.

The SMM was allowed to travel across the contact line at 10:20, after two hours and eight minutes of waiting. The delay curtailed the SMM’s program, preventing its visit to the entry-exit checkpoint near Hnutove (government-controlled, 90km south of Donetsk) and a pre-planned road assessment.

The Mission again notes that such delays not only restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, but also impede the SMM’s logistical operations, which are essential for the effective functioning of the Mission.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

