OSCE SMM Spot Report 37/2021: Armed formations denied the SMM’s passage near Khreshchatytske, Donetsk region

At 12:29 on 8 December, at a checkpoint about 200m west of Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske, non-government-controlled, 86km south of Donetsk) in southern Donetsk region, a visibly armed member of the armed formations denied passage to an SMM patrol with one of the Deputy Chief Monitors on board. The patrol was travelling west towards Kulykove (non-government-controlled, 87km south of Donetsk). The member of the armed formations cited "ongoing engineering activities and demining" in the area. At 12:45, an additional member of the armed formations arrived at the checkpoint and told the SMM that the denial was due to "non-SMM unmanned aerial vehicles present in the area".

While at the checkpoint, the Mission observed that civilian vehicles were being denied passage in either direction.

At 13:39, the SMM patrol left the area.

The Mission again notes that such denials not only restrict the SMM's freedom of movement across the contact line, but also prevent the SMM's logistical operations, which are essential for the effective functioning of the Mission.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon

Chief of Press and Public Information Unit

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 08 55

Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18

Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

SMM-PRESS@osce.org

Alesia Bolot

National Public Relations Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Mobile: +38 063 022 9600

smm-press@osce.org