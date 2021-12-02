OSCE SMM Spot Report 33/2021: Armed formations denied the SMM passage near Zolote and Molodizhne, Luhansk region

On the morning of 1 December, the armed formations in Luhansk region denied two SMM patrols passage to non-government-controlled areas. Both patrols were travelling from government-controlled areas.

The first denial occurred at 09:25, at about 350m north of the southern edge of the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk). The second occurred at 11:13, at a checkpoint of the armed formations on road T-0504 about 1.5km south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk). On the first occasion, members of the armed formations cited a "lack of security guarantees" and on the second "orders from their superiors".

Additionally, earlier in the morning, at 09:10, at a checkpoint south of the disengagement area near Zolote, a member of the armed formations denied another SMM patrol passage inside the disengagement area, citing a "lack of security guarantees". The patrol was to assist the SMM patrol crossing to non-government-controlled areas mentioned above.

For recent restrictions faced by the SMM when crossing the contact line, see SMM Spot Reports 27/2021, 28/2021, 29/2021, 30/2021, 31/2021 and 32/2021.

The Mission again notes that such denials not only restrict the SMM's freedom of movement across the contact line, but also prevent the SMM's logistical operations, which are essential for the effective functioning of the Mission.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

