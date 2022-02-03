OSCE SMM Spot Report 3/2022: Armed formations denied the SMM passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region

On the morning of 3 February, the armed formations in Luhansk region denied the Mission’s passage to non-government-controlled areas. The SMM patrol was travelling from government-controlled areas.

The denial occurred at 10:55, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. A member of the armed formations denied a mission member passage to non-government-controlled areas, citing “a lack of prior notice about the number of mission members crossing”. The mission member who is the team leader of the Luhansk Monitoring Team of the SMM, could thus not travel to non-government-controlled areas and returned back to base in government-controlled Sievierodonetsk.

The SMM had pre-announced its passage although not required to do so, but as a COVID-19 related courtesy. These incremental but continuous restrictions imposed on the SMM degrade and condition the Mission’s movements and operations.

The mission again notes that such denials not only restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, but also prevent the SMM’s logistical operations, which are essential for the effective functioning of the mission.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

