OSCE SMM Spot Report 28/2020: Explosion close to SMM patrol near Molodizhne, Luhansk region

KYIV 29 May 2020

On 29 May, an SMM patrol comprising five members and two vehicles was positioned at a checkpoint of the armed formations about 1.7km south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km west of Luhansk). A patrol member was outside his vehicle, interacting with the members of the armed formations in order to move across the checkpoint, which was blocked by an improvised barrier.

At about 13:37, the patrol members heard an undetermined explosion at an assessed distance of 100m south-south-west, and the patrol member outside the vehicle felt a shockwave while members of the armed formations near the checkpoint took cover. The patrol was unable to assess the weapon used and the direction of fire.

A member of the armed formations removed the barrier, and the SMM immediately left the area and returned safely to its base in non-government-controlled Luhansk city.

