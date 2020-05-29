Ukraine
OSCE SMM Spot Report 28/2020: Explosion close to SMM patrol near Molodizhne, Luhansk region
KYIV 29 May 2020
On 29 May, an SMM patrol comprising five members and two vehicles was positioned at a checkpoint of the armed formations about 1.7km south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km west of Luhansk). A patrol member was outside his vehicle, interacting with the members of the armed formations in order to move across the checkpoint, which was blocked by an improvised barrier.
At about 13:37, the patrol members heard an undetermined explosion at an assessed distance of 100m south-south-west, and the patrol member outside the vehicle felt a shockwave while members of the armed formations near the checkpoint took cover. The patrol was unable to assess the weapon used and the direction of fire.
A member of the armed formations removed the barrier, and the SMM immediately left the area and returned safely to its base in non-government-controlled Luhansk city.
Contacts
Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
Chief of Press and Public Information Unit
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org
Iryna Korobko
National Media Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org