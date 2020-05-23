OSCE SMM Spot Report 26/2020: Small-arms fire close to SMM patrol, in vicinity of Vesela Hora

On 22 May, an SMM patrol comprising six members and two vehicles was positioned on road H-21 at the eastern edge of Vesela Hora (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Luhansk) to conduct an announced mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight.

At 13:08, while the SMM mini-UAV was flying at an assessed distance of 1.9km north-west from the patrol’s location, two SMM patrol members outside the vehicles heard 50 shots of small-arms fire at an estimated distance of 1.9km north-west, assessed as aimed at the UAV, prompting the patrol to terminate the flight.

At 13:14, while the returning SMM mini-UAV was in the process of landing at the patrol’s location (at a height of 40m from the ground), the two SMM patrol members outside the vehicles heard 20 shots of small-arms fire, passing about 10m above their heads, originating from an assessed distance of 270m north-north-west.

The two patrol members took cover behind one of the vehicles, and then inside it. During the incident, the remaining four SMM patrol members were inside the vehicles, but heard both instances of shooting. The SMM patrol immediately left the area without retrieving the UAV, which was still flying at an assessed distance of about 300m west-south-west. The patrol returned safely to its base in non-government-controlled Luhansk city.

