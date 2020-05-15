Ukraine
OSCE SMM Spot Report 24/2020: Explosions near SMM patrol members close to Berezivske
On 15 May, an SMM patrol comprising six members and two vehicles was positioned on the south-western edge of Berezivske (non-government-controlled, 53km north-west of Luhansk) to monitor adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs of water infrastructure in the area, and to conduct an announced mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight to follow up on reports of damage in the settlement.
At 13:36, while the SMM mini-UAV was in the process of landing (and at an altitude of 5m from the ground), four SMM patrol members outside the vehicles saw two incoming flaming projectiles explode in the air, and subsequently saw and heard two explosions and smoke at an altitude of about 80m-100m from the ground, and at an assessed distance of 20m north-north-west of the patrol’s position. The four SMM patrol members took cover in the vehicles. The remaining two SMM patrol members were inside the vehicles, but heard the explosions.
The SMM patrol immediately relocated to a position about 3km west of the south-western edge of Berezivske, and continued monitoring the security situation. The patrol returned safely to its base in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk).
