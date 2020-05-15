OSCE SMM Spot Report 24/2020: Explosions near SMM patrol members close to Berezivske

On 15 May, an SMM patrol comprising six members and two vehicles was positioned on the south-western edge of Berezivske (non-government-controlled, 53km north-west of Luhansk) to monitor adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs of water infrastructure in the area, and to conduct an announced mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight to follow up on reports of damage in the settlement.

At 13:36, while the SMM mini-UAV was in the process of landing (and at an altitude of 5m from the ground), four SMM patrol members outside the vehicles saw two incoming flaming projectiles explode in the air, and subsequently saw and heard two explosions and smoke at an altitude of about 80m-100m from the ground, and at an assessed distance of 20m north-north-west of the patrol’s position. The four SMM patrol members took cover in the vehicles. The remaining two SMM patrol members were inside the vehicles, but heard the explosions.

The SMM patrol immediately relocated to a position about 3km west of the south-western edge of Berezivske, and continued monitoring the security situation. The patrol returned safely to its base in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk).

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon

Chief of Press and Public Information Unit

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 08 55

Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18

Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko

National Media Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 09 84

Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16

iryna.korobko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org