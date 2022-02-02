OSCE SMM Spot Report 2/2022: Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces threatened to shoot down SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle

At 12:03 on 2 February, while positioned about 2km south-east of Chasiv Yar (government-controlled, 62km north of Donetsk) and conducting a pre-announced mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight, an SMM patrol was approached by a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who said the patrol could not to fly the UAV at this location. He added that he had not received any information about planned SMM UAV flights. Soon after, a second soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces approached the patrol and requested the patrol to land the UAV, adding that any further SMM UAVs launched from the location would be shot down. The Mission landed the UAV and left the area.

During the same flight, the mini-UAV experienced GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.

The Mission highlights that the OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. Also the SMM again notes that technical assets are an inseparable part of the Mission’s operational infrastructure; as such they are included in the specification of OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas, including by technical means, is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

Contacts

