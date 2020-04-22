OSCE SMM Spot Report 16/2020: Members of the armed formations continued to deny SMM patrols passage at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions

On 21 and 22 April, members of the armed formations again denied SMM attempts to cross into non-government-controlled areas along official crossing routes: twice in Donetsk region and once in Luhansk region, while further attempts to cross into government-controlled areas were also denied, once in Donetsk region and once in Luhansk region.

On 21 and 22 April, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), members of the armed formations denied SMM patrols passage towards non-government-controlled areas on one occasion, and passage towards government-controlled areas on another occasion, referring to the closure of the checkpoint due to COVID-19.

On 22 April, at a checkpoint near Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), an SMM patrol was unable to proceed towards non-government-controlled areas due to the presence of spikes across the road and the presence of a mine sign in the middle of the road. The SMM saw no members of the armed formations present at the checkpoint.

On 21 April, at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), members of the armed formations denied SMM patrols passage towards government-controlled areas on one occasion, and passage towards non-government-controlled areas on another occasion, citing the “need to obtain permission from senior members of the armed formations”, and quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19, respectively.

The Mission began facing repeated denials when attempting to cross into non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region on 21 March, and Luhansk region on 23 March (see SMM Spot Reports 2/2020, 3/2020, 4/2020, 5/2020, 6/2020, 7/2020, 8/2020, 9/2020, 10/2020, 11/2020, 13/2020, 14/2020, 15/2020). They restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its Mandate throughout the country.

***

With regard to COVID-19, the SMM has introduced a number of stringent mitigation measures into its operational procedures. These include strict adherence to social distancing rules both internally and with external interlocutors, daily temperature checks, use of PPE, and minimizing the number of personnel in vehicles.

