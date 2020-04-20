OSCE SMM Spot Report 15/2020: Members of the armed formations continued to deny SMM patrols passage at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions

On 18, 19, and 20 April, members of the armed formations again denied SMM attempts to cross into non-government-controlled areas along official crossing routes: four times in Donetsk region and once in Luhansk region, while further attempts to cross into government-controlled areas were also denied, twice in Luhansk region and twice in Donetsk region.

On 18, 19, and 20 April, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), members of the armed formations twice denied SMM patrols passage towards government-controlled areas and once denied passage towards non-government-controlled areas, referring to the closure of the checkpoint due to COVID-19.

On 19 April, at a checkpoint about 600m west of Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktaibr, non-government-controlled, 85km south of Donetsk), members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol passage towards non-government-controlled areas, providing no explanation.

On 18 and 20 April, at a checkpoint near Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), an SMM patrol was unable to proceed towards non-government-controlled areas due to spikes laid across the entire road, and the presence of a mine sign in the middle of the road. No members of the armed formations were observed by the SMM.

On 18 and 19 April, at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), members of the armed formations twice denied an SMM patrol passage towards government-controlled areas and once denied passage towards non-government-controlled areas, referring to quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19 on two occasions and once providing no reason.

The Mission began facing repeated denials when attempting to cross into non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region on 21 March, and Luhansk region on 23 March (see SMM Spot Reports 2/2020, 3/2020, 4/2020, 5/2020, 6/2020, 7/2020, 8/2020, 9/2020, 10/2020, 11/2020, 13/2020, 14/2020). They restrict the SMM's freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its Mandate throughout the country.

With regard to COVID-19, the SMM has introduced a number of stringent mitigation measures into its operational procedures. These include strict adherence to social distancing rules both internally and with external interlocutors, daily temperature checks, use of PPE, and minimizing the number of personnel in vehicles.

