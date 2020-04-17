OSCE SMM Spot Report 14/2020: Members of the armed formations continued to deny SMM patrols passage at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions

On 16 and 17 April, members of the armed formations again denied SMM attempts to cross into non-government-controlled areas along official crossing routes: twice in Donetsk region and once in Luhansk region, while a further attempt to cross into government-controlled areas in Luhansk region was also denied.

On the morning of 16 April and the afternoon of 17 April, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), members of the armed formations denied SMM patrols passage into government-controlled areas on one occasion and passage into non-government-controlled areas on another occasion, referring to the closure of the checkpoint due to COVID-19.

On the morning of 16 April, at a checkpoint near Oleksandrivka (non-government-controlled, 20km south-west of Donetsk), members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol passage into non-government-controlled areas, referring to quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

On the morning of 17 April, at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol passage into non-government-controlled areas, referring to quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

The Mission began facing repeated denials when attempting to cross into non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region on 21 March, and Luhansk region on 23 March (see SMM Spot Reports 2/2020, 3/2020, 4/2020, 5/2020, 6/2020, 7/2020, 8/2020, 9/2020, 10/2020, 11/2020, 13/2020). They restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its Mandate throughout the country.

***

With regard to COVID-19, the SMM has introduced a number of stringent mitigation measures into its operational procedures. These include strict adherence to social distancing rules both internally and with external interlocutors, daily temperature checks, use of PPE, and minimizing the number of personnel in vehicles.

