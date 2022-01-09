OSCE SMM Spot Report 1/2022: Armed formations denied the SMM’s passage near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region

On the morning of 9 January, the armed formations in Luhansk region denied the Mission’s passage to government-controlled areas. The SMM patrol was travelling from non-government-controlled areas.

The denial occurred at 09:53, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. A member of the armed formations denied passage to one of two mission members travelling to government-controlled areas, citing “a lack of prior notification about the passage of the second mission member”. Neither mission member travelled to government-controlled areas and both returned back to base in non-government-controlled Luhansk city.

The SMM had preannounced its passage as a temporary, COVID-19 related courtesy.

For recent freedom of movement restrictions faced by the Mission, see previous SMM Spot Reports.

The Mission again notes that such denials not only restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, but also prevent the SMM’s logistical operations, which are essential for the effective functioning of the Mission.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

