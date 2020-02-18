18 Feb 2020

OSCE SMM Spot Report 1/2020: Spike of ceasefire violations near the contact line in Luhansk region

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original

In the morning of 18 February, from approximately 05:30 to 11:30 hrs, while on patrol in the area of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and at its forward patrol bases in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk) and Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) – and with its cameras – the SMM recorded a marked spike in the number of ceasefire violations in the area, including over 2,300 explosions.

At about 12:00, the SMM diverted a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle over the area. Its footage is currently being analysed.

The SMM is following up on the security situation in the area.

All relevant observations will be included in the SMM daily reports.

Contacts:

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

Iryna Korobko
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.