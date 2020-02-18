OSCE SMM Spot Report 1/2020: Spike of ceasefire violations near the contact line in Luhansk region
In the morning of 18 February, from approximately 05:30 to 11:30 hrs, while on patrol in the area of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and at its forward patrol bases in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk) and Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) – and with its cameras – the SMM recorded a marked spike in the number of ceasefire violations in the area, including over 2,300 explosions.
At about 12:00, the SMM diverted a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle over the area. Its footage is currently being analysed.
The SMM is following up on the security situation in the area.
All relevant observations will be included in the SMM daily reports.
