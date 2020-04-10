OSCE SMM Spot Report 10/2020: Members of the armed formations continued to deny SMM patrols passage at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions

On 9 and 10 April, members of the armed formations again denied SMM attempts to cross into non-government-controlled areas on official crossing routes: three times in Donetsk region and once in Luhansk region, while a further attempt to cross into government-controlled areas in Luhansk region was also denied.

On the morning of 9 April, at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), five members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol, travelling from government-controlled areas, passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

On the same morning, at a checkpoint about 600m west of Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 85km south of Donetsk), three members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol, travelling from government-controlled areas, passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19. The SMM also saw for the first time three anti-tank mines on a wooden plank near the checkpoint, in the middle of a road leading towards Verkhnoshyrokivske. Members of the armed formations said that they would not remove the mines.

On the same morning, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), two members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol, travelling from government-controlled areas, passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

On the morning of 10 April, at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, a member of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol, travelling from non-government-controlled areas, passage into government-controlled areas, citing quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

On the morning of 10 April, at a checkpoint near Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), three members of the armed formations denied an SMM patrol, travelling from government-controlled areas, passage into non-government-controlled areas, citing “orders from commanders that nobody may pass”.

The Mission began facing repeated denials when attempting to cross into non-government-controlled areas at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region on 21 March and Luhansk region on 23 March (see SMM Spot Reports 2/2020, 3/2020, 4/2020, 5/2020, 6/2020, 7/2020, 8/2020, 9/2020). They restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its Mandate throughout the country.

