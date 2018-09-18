OSCE SMM’s Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug to visit eastern Ukraine
KYIV, 17 September 2018 – The Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Alexander Hug, is travelling to eastern Ukraine from 17 to 21 September to assess the security situation and its impact on civilians.
He will meet local authorities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as interact with civilians on both sides of the contact line. He will also encourage all concerned to work towards normalization of the situation. Hug will also visit Kharkiv and Dnipro regions towards the second half of the week.
Hug will hold press briefings, the exact time and location of which will be communicated via social media (@OSCE_SMM, www.facebook.com/oscesmm).
Journalists interested in covering the visit should contact Tetiana Tesliuchenko: +38 050 334 14 54; tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org; smm-press@osce.org.
