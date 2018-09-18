18 Sep 2018

OSCE SMM’s Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug to visit eastern Ukraine

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

KYIV, 17 September 2018 – The Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Alexander Hug, is travelling to eastern Ukraine from 17 to 21 September to assess the security situation and its impact on civilians.

He will meet local authorities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as interact with civilians on both sides of the contact line. He will also encourage all concerned to work towards normalization of the situation. Hug will also visit Kharkiv and Dnipro regions towards the second half of the week.

Hug will hold press briefings, the exact time and location of which will be communicated via social media (@OSCE_SMM, www.facebook.com/oscesmm).

Journalists interested in covering the visit should contact Tetiana Tesliuchenko: +38 050 334 14 54; tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org; smm-press@osce.org.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
Chief of Press and Public Information Unit
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko
National Media Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

