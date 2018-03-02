02 Mar 2018

OSCE SMM Chief Monitor welcomes recommitment to ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 02 Mar 2018 View Original

KYIV, 2 March 2018 - Ertugrul Apakan, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, today welcomed the recommitment to the ceasefire made by the Trilateral Contact Group and other signatories of the Minsk agreements.

The recommitment, made in Minsk on 28 February, is expected to come into effect at 00:01 on 5 March.

“Spring is a time for renewal, and with this recommitment, there is an opportunity to renew the process outlined in the Minsk agreements and allow the civilian population in eastern Ukraine to once again live in peace,” Ambassador Apakan said. “Recommitment, however, needs to be matched by concrete actions if the ceasefire is to hold in a meaningful and sustained manner, namely the withdrawal of heavy weapons, disengagement of forces and formations, and de-mining.”

“People in eastern Ukraine want to return to their normal lives,” Apakan said. “It is high time that they are allowed to do so.”

Contacts
Tetiana Tesliuchenko
National Public Relations Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 0988
Mobile: +38 067 828 15 78
Mobile: +38 050 334 14 54
tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

Liudmyla Palamar
National Outreach Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 0965
Mobile: +38 067 828 06 79
Mobile: +38 050 387 93 98
liudmyla.palamar@osce.org
smm-media@osce.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.