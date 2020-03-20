Ukraine
OSCE SMM Chief Monitor welcomes extension of Mission mandate
KYIV, 20 March 2020 – The Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, Y. Halit Çevik, welcomed today the extension of the SMM’s mandate for another year. “I thank our host country, Ukraine, and the OSCE participating States for taking this consensus decision,” the Chief Monitor said. “It is a mark of the continued support for the Mission’s work in contributing to reducing tensions and fostering peace, stability and security in Ukraine.”
