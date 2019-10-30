OSCE SMM Chief Monitor Çevik welcomes beginning of disengagement from Zolote

KYIV, 30 October 2019 – The Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, Yaşar Halit Çevik, welcomed the beginning, yesterday, of the disengagement of forces and hardware from the Zolote disengagement area.

Additional SMM patrols in the Zolote area, assisted by static cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles, on 29 October observed the launch of flares by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the armed formations, signaling both sides’ readiness to disengage, and subsequently Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and members of the armed formations exiting the disengagement area, together with their weapons.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon

Chief of Press and Public Information Unit

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 08 55

Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18

Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko

National Media Officer OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 09 84

Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16

iryna.korobko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org