OSCE Representative calls on Ukrainian authorities to reinstate broadcasts by public service broadcaster UA:PBC and urgently resolve funding problems

VIENNA, 25 September 2018 – The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, today expressed his concern about the termination of the analogue distribution of public service broadcaster UA:PBC in Ukraine and repeated his call to the authorities to urgently resolve difficulties with funding the broadcaster’s activities.

“Expectations of the public service media to provide reliable, high-quality and informative programming are only possible when it is independent and financially viable,” Désir said.

On 25 September, UA:PBC announced that the Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Television Company of Ukraine had terminated its analogue distribution throughout the country, with the exception of six border regions, because of the broadcaster’s debts. The broadcaster cites significant budget cuts by the state as the main reason for its continuous financial difficulties.

“The important work of a public service broadcaster must not be interrupted at any time, particularly ahead of upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine. A public service broadcaster is vital to ensuring that citizens are informed about election matters, including how to exercise the right to vote and the policy positions of the various parties and candidates contesting the elections,” Désir added.

“It is the responsibility of the state to ensure the continuity of public service broadcasting. I call on the authorities to urgently and fully restore the transmission of the broadcaster’s signal to all regions of the country, and finally secure sufficient funding for its activities.”

Désir also noted concerns of UA:PBC regarding the future of its digital broadcasting due to similar arrears in payment to a digital network operator.

The Representative previously highlighted the public service broadcaster’s problems in November 2017, and urged the Ukrainian authorities to take action (see: https://www.osce.org/fom/357316).

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments.

