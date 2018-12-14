14 Dec 2018

OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine to present tools designed to enhance monitoring of environment in conflict-affected areas

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original

KYIV, 14 December 2018 – The Donbas Environmental Information System – an online, digital platform for monitoring the environment in conflict-affected areas of eastern Ukraine, and the first baseline assessment of a water monitoring programme, both delivered with the support of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine, will be presented to the public at an event in Kyiv on Monday, 17 December 2018.

The outcomes of the advanced baseline chemical assessment of the Siverskyi Donets river basin will be presented together with the regulatory framework for the basin’s further monitoring. The basin is a major source of water needs for Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which include areas affected by military activities that started in 2014.

The Information System and water monitoring programme will be used by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine and the State Water Agency of Ukraine to track the situation and keep the general public informed.

The tools aim to provide reliable data on issues identified by environmental assessment conducted by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in 2017 in eastern Ukraine and subsequent recommendations for required priority actions (see the report in English and Ukrainian languages). These activities are part of the Project Co-ordinator’s assistance to support the government’s response aimed at mitigating those risks.

The presentation will be led by Jeffrey Erlich, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine, together with representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine and the State Water Agency of Ukraine, environmental experts Nikolai Denisov, Zoi Environmental Network, Olekisiy Yaroshevych, Dmytro Averin.

Journalists are invited to attend the presentation starting at 12:00 noon at the conference hall of the President Hotel, (12 Hospitalna street, Kyiv), with registration starting at 11:30. A press briefing is to take place at 13:00.

Media representatives should confirm their attendance by sending an e-mail to Andrii Dziubenko, Programme Co-ordinator of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator, at andrii.dziubenko@osce.org by 10:00 on Monday, 17 December.

For more information about the event, please contact Andrii Dziubenko at +38 050 676 77 34.

