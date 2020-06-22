OSCE Permanent Council Chair Hasani and Secretary General Greminger urge sides to ensure security of OSCE SMM to Ukraine personnel and assets

VIENNA, 22 June 2020 – The Chair of the OSCE Permanent Council, Ambassador Igli Hasani, and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger expressed their deep concern about a recent serious incident involving threats to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) personnel and assets.

On 22 June, the SMM camera in government-controlled Shyrokyne was damaged. The SMM is currently following up on the incident to gather further details. Hasani and Greminger urged the sides to ensure the security of SMM equipment as well as its staff, so the SMM can continue to operate according to its mandate.

“There is no excuse for the deliberate destruction of OSCE equipment. This provides an essential tool for monitoring the implementation of commitments by the sides,” said Ambassador Hasani. “This is not an isolated incident. We have seen a range of incidents involving threats to the SMM’s staff, as well as the regular obstruction of its work and freedom of movement. This must stop.”

Secretary General Greminger said that this is another example of the disregard for the security of staff and equipment of the SMM. “We have seen too many cases where SMM patrols were exposed to shots and explosions, often breaching specific security commitments. More than ever, it is essential to ensure safe and unimpeded access for the Mission throughout Ukraine and respect for the equipment it needs to do its work.”

The incident follows the apparently deliberate targeting, at a relatively close range, of a camera located in non-government-controlled Petrivske on 2 June 2020.

SMM patrols have been exposed to explosions and shooting in their near vicinity on frequent occasions. SMM UAVs have also been regularly jammed and shot at and, on occasion, lost on both sides of the contact line.

