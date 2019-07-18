OSCE PA observers arriving in Ukraine this week for parliamentary elections

COPENHAGEN, 17 July 2019 – Some 60 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, including 42 parliamentarians from 20 countries, are deploying to Ukraine this week for the 21 July parliamentary elections. Finnish parliamentarian Ilkka Kanerva will serve as Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, following an appointment by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

OSCE PA President George Tsereteli has appointed French parliamentarian Sereine Mauborgne to serve as Head of the OSCE PA’s observer mission.

“Following an important presidential election earlier this year, Ukraine has another opportunity with these parliamentary elections to demonstrate its commitment to democratic development and reform,” said Kanerva. “I hope to continue our good co-operation with Ukrainian authorities and to observe a dynamic, competitive election.”

Kanerva has led a number of observer missions in the past, including to the first round of last spring’s presidential election in Ukraine. As Special Co-ordinator, Kanerva will deliver the joint statement of preliminary findings and conclusions at a press conference in Kyiv on 22 July.

“These parliamentary elections are important not only for Ukraine but also for the whole of the OSCE region,” said Mauborgne. “I hope to see peaceful and competitive elections that ultimately help deliver stability, security and progress for the Ukrainian people.”

An experienced election observer, Mauborgne recently led the OSCE PA’s delegation of observers for the 21 April presidential election in North Macedonia.

For the 21 July Ukrainian elections, the OSCE PA will work closely with observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and the European Parliament.

On 3 July, Kanerva expressed regret that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is not able to observe these elections following recent developments.

This is the 16th time that the PA has observed electoral processes in Ukraine since 1994. For previous OSCE assessments of Ukrainian elections, please click here.

