OSCE Mission to Skopje supports efforts for enhanced security of small arms and light weapons stockpiles

The OSCE Mission to Skopje hosted a workshop for the country’s Ministry of Interior representatives on how to improve Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) security within the Border Police Service.

Through the workshop, they were able to define their roles in developing a project to upgrade both the physical and IT security for 15 border police stations and a regional centre for border affairs.

“Security and safety of communities depends on the ability of government authorities to ensure appropriate physical security and stockpile management of their small arms and light weapons,” said Gabor Kemeny, OSCE Project Co-ordinator.

The project contributes to the Interior Ministry’s capacities in this field, thus reducing the risk of illicit SALW proliferation on the territory of the country and across its borders.

The extra-budgetary project, implemented in co-operation with the Interior Ministry, and financially supported by the European Union and the German Federal Foreign Office, aims to assist the country in its efforts to implement its international commitments in the politico-military field.

