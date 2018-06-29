29 Jun 2018

OSCE Mission to Skopje supports efforts for enhanced security of small arms and light weapons stockpiles

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 28 Jun 2018 View Original

The OSCE Mission to Skopje hosted a workshop for the country’s Ministry of Interior representatives on how to improve Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) security within the Border Police Service.

Through the workshop, they were able to define their roles in developing a project to upgrade both the physical and IT security for 15 border police stations and a regional centre for border affairs.

“Security and safety of communities depends on the ability of government authorities to ensure appropriate physical security and stockpile management of their small arms and light weapons,” said Gabor Kemeny, OSCE Project Co-ordinator.

The project contributes to the Interior Ministry’s capacities in this field, thus reducing the risk of illicit SALW proliferation on the territory of the country and across its borders.

The extra-budgetary project, implemented in co-operation with the Interior Ministry, and financially supported by the European Union and the German Federal Foreign Office, aims to assist the country in its efforts to implement its international commitments in the politico-military field.

Contacts

Ioanna Lachana
Public Information and Media Officer
OSCE Mission to Skopje
Hyperium Building
Bulevar 8-mi Septemvri No. 16
1000 Skopje
Mobile: + 389 70 359 064
Office: + 389 2 323 4422
Fax: +389 2 323 4234
ioanna.lachana@osce.org

Mirvete Islam
Senior Public Information and Media Assistant
OSCE Mission to Skopje
Hyperium Building
Bulevar 8-mi Septemvri No. 16
1000 Skopje
Mobile: +389 70 327 156
Office: +389 2 323 4658
Fax: +389 2 323 42 34
mirvete.islam@osce.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.