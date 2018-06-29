OSCE Mission to Skopje supports efforts for enhanced security of small arms and light weapons stockpiles
The OSCE Mission to Skopje hosted a workshop for the country’s Ministry of Interior representatives on how to improve Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) security within the Border Police Service.
Through the workshop, they were able to define their roles in developing a project to upgrade both the physical and IT security for 15 border police stations and a regional centre for border affairs.
“Security and safety of communities depends on the ability of government authorities to ensure appropriate physical security and stockpile management of their small arms and light weapons,” said Gabor Kemeny, OSCE Project Co-ordinator.
The project contributes to the Interior Ministry’s capacities in this field, thus reducing the risk of illicit SALW proliferation on the territory of the country and across its borders.
The extra-budgetary project, implemented in co-operation with the Interior Ministry, and financially supported by the European Union and the German Federal Foreign Office, aims to assist the country in its efforts to implement its international commitments in the politico-military field.
Contacts
Ioanna Lachana
Public Information and Media Officer
OSCE Mission to Skopje
Hyperium Building
Bulevar 8-mi Septemvri No. 16
1000 Skopje
Mobile: + 389 70 359 064
Office: + 389 2 323 4422
Fax: +389 2 323 4234
ioanna.lachana@osce.org
Mirvete Islam
Senior Public Information and Media Assistant
OSCE Mission to Skopje
Hyperium Building
Bulevar 8-mi Septemvri No. 16
1000 Skopje
Mobile: +389 70 327 156
Office: +389 2 323 4658
Fax: +389 2 323 42 34
mirvete.islam@osce.org