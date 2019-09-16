OSCE-led survey on violence against women: Experiences of disadvantaged women - Thematic Report

Executive summary

What is this report about?

This report focuses on the findings of the OSCE-led survey on the Well-being and Safety of Women and their implications for disadvantaged women. The OSCE-led survey was conducted in 2018 in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova 5 and Ukraine. The survey was also conducted in Kosovo. This report should be read alongside individual reports for each of the eight settings, a regional report for the whole area and one other thematic report concerned with the impact of conflict on violence against women.

The OSCE-led survey included a quantitative and qualitative component and was undertaken with the goal of providing comparable data on different forms of violence women experience in their childhood and throughout the course of their lives. The research examined violence that women experience in conflict and non-conflict settings, as well as the impact violence has on women, including its lasting consequences. Questions on norms and attitudes connected to violence against women were asked to better understand the underlying causes of violence.

The area covered by the research is diverse and has different historical, social and economic contexts. Rather than focusing on the findings from particular locations, this report focuses on the broader trends that emerged around the experiences of different demographic groups of women across the region.

This report explores how disadvantaged groups of women are affected by violence compared with women generally.

Leaving no one behind: which women are disadvantaged?

Disadvantaged groups of women and girls are those that experience a higher risk of poverty, social exclusion, discrimination and violence than the general population, including, but not limited to, ethnic minorities, migrants, people with disabilities, isolated elderly people and children.

This vulnerability to discrimination and marginalization is a consequence of social, cultural, economic and political conditions and not a quality inherent to certain groups of people.

Women and girls belonging to disadvantaged groups are often subjected to multiple forms of discrimination and violence. However, they have limited access to protection, support and redress when their rights are violated.

The disadvantaged groups discussed in this report and the proportions they represent of the weighted sample are as follows8 :

• Education level: Four per cent of women across the survey have only primary education or less.

• Poverty: Across the survey, 11% of women say they are “finding it very difficult on their present income”. They are referred to throughout the report as “poor.”

• Employment status: Eleven per cent of women are unemployed, 1% are doing unpaid work in a family business, 1% are not working due to illness or disability and 13% are fulfilling domestic care duties or responsibilities.

• Rurality: Thirty-eight per cent of women across the survey area live in rural areas.

• Disability: Five per cent of women say they were “severely limited” in carrying out ordinary activities because of a health problem in the six months prior to the survey.

They are referred to throughout the report as being “disabled”.

• Women who had no choice in their marriage: Of those women who are married or are in a civil partnership, 12% say their partner demanded that they marry, 4% say their parents decided, and 1% say their partner’s parents decided.

• Women who were married in childhood: Of those women who are married or in a civil partnership, 6% were first married before they reached 18 years of age.

• Older women: Twenty-three per cent of women were 60 years or older at the time of the survey.

• Ethnic/religious minority status: Five per cent of women consider themselves to belong to an ethnic or religious minority.

• Refugees/displaced people: One per cent of women consider themselves to be refugees or displaced.

• Returnees/former displaced person: Only 0.4% of women say they are a returnee (former displaced person or refugee).

Due to the intersectional nature of disadvantage, women can fall under multiple categories.

For a detailed breakdown of the sociodemographic characteristics and related disadvantage of each group of respondents, see Annex 5.