OSCE human rights office alarmed by forced removal of elected officials in Ukrainian cities

WARSAW, 16 March 2022 – After two democratically elected mayors in the Ukrainian cities of Melitopol and Dniprorudne were forcibly removed from office, kidnapped and remain at risk of torture, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is increasingly alarmed by the impact of Russia’s military attack on the country’s democratic institutions.

The detained mayors should be immediately released and their safety guaranteed, notwithstanding the distinct rules and requirements of international humanitarian law applicable in times of armed conflict. ODIHR reiterates that preserving the integrity of democratic institutions and processes is an obligation in line with the commitments made by all OSCE countries.

All countries across the OSCE have committed to respect each other’s sovereignty, freedom and political independence, and have repeatedly affirmed the right of citizens to decide on their internal political affairs through representatives who are freely chosen during genuine democratic elections.

Prohibitions of torture and enforced disappearances in international law are absolute, in times of armed conflict just as in times of peace. OSCE countries have also pledged to ensure that the prohibition of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment is also respected in the context of armed conflict.

