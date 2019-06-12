12 Jun 2019

OSCE to hand over equipment to support mine action in Ukraine, present efforts to build humanitarian demining system in Kyiv on Friday, 14 June 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

KYIV, 12 June 2019 – Representatives of the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine will hand over demining and other equipment to Ukrainian governmental ministries during a joint presentation entitled “Humanitarian Mine Action: OSCE’s Help to Mitigate Conflict Effects for People”, on Friday, 14 June 2019 in Kyiv.

The event will provide insights into the legal and institutional framework for mine action and the functionality of IMSMA, a digital mapping database used for the planning and co-ordination of demining work. A practical demonstration of the demining equipment that is being provided by the OSCE to Ukrainian mine action agencies is also planned.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and State Emergency service will receive metal detectors and protective equipment. The Ministry of the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons will be provided with computers and other items that will enable it to carry out mine risk education efforts and use IMSMA.

Speakers at the presentation will include Henrik Villadsen, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine, Marek Varga, Deputy Head of the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship Task Force and representatives of the Ministry for the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons and the Ministry of Defense and State Emergency Service.

Journalists are invited to cover the presentation starting at 17:00 on 14 June 2019 at the conference hall of Intercontinental Kyiv Hotel (2A, Velyka Zhytomyrska St, Kyiv, Ukraine). Media professionals wishing to attend are required to send an e-mail of confirmation to Yevhen.Avramenko@osce.org (+380672394066) no later than 10 a.m. on 14 June 2019. For more information about the event, please contact Andrii Dziubenko at andrii.dziubenko@osce.org (+380506767734).

The equipment and policy development support is part of a project implemented by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine with financial support from Global Affairs Canada, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Slovak Republic, the Kingdom of Norway, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America.

Contacts

Andrii Dziubenko
National Programme Co-ordinator
OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine
16 Striletska Street
01030 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 492 03 82, ext. 3982
Fax: +380 44 492 03 83
Mobile: +380 63 320 35 40
Mobile: +380 50 676 77 34
andrii.dziubenko@osce.org

