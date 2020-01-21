OSCE expands its support to Ukraine in combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives

KYIV, 21 January 2020 – The OSCE today expanded its support to Ukraine in strengthening its response to the illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives, with the launch of another two extra-budgetary projects. Some 50 representatives of Ukrainian governmental agencies and the donor community participated in the projects’ first Programme Governance Board meeting today in Kyiv, which marked the beginning of the OSCE’s multi-year assistance to the Ukrainian authorities in this area.

The projects are based on requests from the Ukrainian authorities and an OSCE assessment conducted in 2018, which confirmed that the country faces significant safety and security risks and challenges related to the spread of illicit weapons, ammunition and explosives (WAE) across its borders and on its territory. These have been particularly aggravated by the conflict in the east of the country, and has manifested in the illegal possession, misuse and trafficking in WAE.

The projects will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Addressing the meeting, Serhii Goncharov, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, reiterated the national authorities’ commitments to improve situation related to the illegal possession, misuse and trafficking of WAE.

“It is impossible to reduce illicit trafficking in arms without adequate preventive measures. For the Ministry this means that the full life cycle of weapons from manufacturing to recycling should be addressed. For this purpose we need to co-operate with other agencies more effectively and to use all the resources available,” he said.

The programmatic assistance, among other things, envisages building the capacities of relevant Ukrainian authorities, through the training of personnel, the provision of specialized equipment, enhancing co-ordination and the legal framework, and promoting international standards and good practices.

”These projects together provide a comprehensive approach to dealing with the threat posed by illicit weapons, ammunition and explosives, and importantly, foresee an active role for our Ukrainian partners. This lays good grounds for these projects to succeed and make the country a safer place for its people,” said Henrik Villadsen, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine.

The projects will be managed jointly by the OSCE Secretariat and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine, and will be implemented with extra-budgetary contributions and in-kind support provided by the European Union, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Slovakia.

