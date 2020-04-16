OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Rama and Secretary General Greminger welcome release of detainees in eastern Ukraine and call for further positive steps

TIRANA / VIENNA, 16 April 2020 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger welcomed today’s mutual release and exchange of detainees in eastern Ukraine.

“Today’s mutual release and exchange of detainees is an important step taken before the Orthodox Easter. The sides demonstrated political will and humanitarian action. This day has been long awaited by both the detainees and their relatives and friends,” Rama said.

Rama strongly encouraged the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, supporting the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy Format. He stressed the importance of continuing to build on the steps taken at the Paris Normandy Summit on 9 December 2019, including the commitment on a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, as well as all the other conclusions agreed in Paris. “The OSCE, within its mandate, stands ready to support, through the Trilateral Contact Group and the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine,” he added.

Contributing to the peaceful resolution of the crisis in and around Ukraine and making a difference on the ground is a top priority of the 2020 Albanian Chairmanship. “We will do everything possible to support the improvement of the security situation and easing of the hardship of civilians living in conflict-affected areas in eastern Ukraine,” the Chairperson-in-Office concluded.

OSCE Secretary General Greminger added: "The mutual release and exchange of detainees today, the second in less than four months, is highly welcome. Families will be reunited and able to spend the upcoming Orthodox Easter festivities together. I urge the sides to build on this exchange and renew the momentum towards achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine through the full and comprehensive implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

