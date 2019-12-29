OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Lajčák welcomes exchange of detainees and expresses hope for more positive news in 2020

Bratislava, 29 December 2019 - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák welcomed today’s the release and exchange of conflict-related detainees in eastern Ukraine.

“The exchange of a large group detainees during this holiday period is particularly important. Families will be able to reunite and spend time together during the holiday season”, the OSCE Chairperson stressed.

Lajčák reminded the sides of their commitment to a full and comprehensive ceasefire before the end of 2019, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, as well as other provisions agreed in Paris during the Normandy Four Summit on 9 December 2019.

“I remain hopeful that we will see more of these urgently needed positive steps towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in 2020. Within its mandate, the OSCE, through the Trilateral Contact Group and the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, stands ready to support”, the OSCE Chair added.

Easing the lives of people affected by the crisis in and around Ukraine by advancing concrete measures has been a high priority of the 2019 Slovak OSCE Chairmanship. “Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine as a member of the OSCE Troika”, OSCE Chairperson Lajčák concluded.

