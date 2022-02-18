Ukraine
OSCE Chairman-in-Office calls for restraint and protection of civilian population following shelling in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska
WARSAW, 17 February 2022 – The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau expressed serious concern about the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, in Luhansk region and called for restraint in the following statement:
“The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements. We call for the immediate prevention of further escalation.”
“Any use of force, especially against the civilian population and critical infrastructure, is unacceptable. We reiterate our strong support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing ongoing tensions and restoring peace, security and stability in eastern Ukraine. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine will continue to play its vital role by monitoring and reporting on the security situation on the ground.”
