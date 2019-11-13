13 Nov 2019

OSCE Chair Lajčák welcomes renewal of disengagement from Petrivske

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

BRATISLAVA, 13 November 2019 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Miroslav Lajčák, welcomed today’s conclusion of the withdrawal of forces and hardware from the Petrivske disengagement area.

The OSCE Chair acknowledged the indispensable work done by the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine in monitoring and verifying the disengagement.

“I congratulated the sides on showing real commitment to pave the way towards peace. Following the positive steps in Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, the renewal of the disengagement from Petrivske brings us closer to a summit of the Normandy Format,” Lajčák said. “A summit meeting would constitute an important step in the efforts for a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” he added.

For PDF attachments or links to sources of further information, please visit: https://www.osce.org/chairmanship/438803

Contacts:

Communication and Media Relations Section Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592
press@osce.org

Katharina Kandt
Office: + 43 1 368 94 33 368
Mobile: + 43 660 11 44 059
Katharina.Kandt@mzv.sk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.