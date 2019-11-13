OSCE Chair Lajčák welcomes renewal of disengagement from Petrivske

BRATISLAVA, 13 November 2019 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Miroslav Lajčák, welcomed today’s conclusion of the withdrawal of forces and hardware from the Petrivske disengagement area.

The OSCE Chair acknowledged the indispensable work done by the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine in monitoring and verifying the disengagement.

“I congratulated the sides on showing real commitment to pave the way towards peace. Following the positive steps in Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, the renewal of the disengagement from Petrivske brings us closer to a summit of the Normandy Format,” Lajčák said. “A summit meeting would constitute an important step in the efforts for a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” he added.

