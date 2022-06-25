Operational Update: Ukraine Support, Flooding Response in Bangladesh, Cancer Medications for Lebanon

Eight countries, 46 U.S. states and territories supported over past seven days.

By Maeve O'Connor

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 657 shipments of requested medical aid to 46 U.S. states and territories and eight countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 28.4 million defined daily doses of medication, including mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer treatments.

This week, 19 pallets worth of oncology therapies were prepared at Direct Relief’s warehouse in Santa Barbara, California, for shipment to Beirut, Lebanon, as requested by Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health. The cancer supplies will be distributed to the American University of Beirut Medical Center, or AUBMC, a state-of-the-art medical center with adult and pediatric cancer departments. As a result of staff and supply shortages, about 60% of all cancer patients in Lebanon are now receiving care at AUBMC.

Additionally, this week HOPE Hospital in Bangladesh has been responding to recent local flooding with caches of medical aid and field medic packs donated by Direct Relief. Direct Relief is currently working to provide additional support to HOPE, as they continue to administer emergency health care to those impacted by the floods.

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.5 million pounds, or 750 tons in weight, with more on the way. Over the past seven days, shipments including cardiovascular medications, insulin, and antibiotics departed Direct Relief’s warehouse in Santa Barbara, California, bound for Ukraine.

This week, 15 pallets worth of requested medical supplies donated by Direct Relief were received by local NGO, TAPS-Ukraine in Dnipro, Ukraine. The shipment included antihistamines, kidney and urinary tract treatments, anti-inflammatory medications, antibiotics and more.

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the U.S., Direct Relief shipped more than 26 million defined daily doses of medication.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Rwanda

India

Armenia

Haiti

Tanzania

Kenya

Madagascar