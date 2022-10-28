Operational Update: Ukraine Response Nears 1,000 Tons of Aid Shipped

Seven other countries supported this week with infusions of medical aid from Direct Relief.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 479 shipments of requested medical aid to 45 U.S. states and territories and 8 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 23.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including prenatal vitamins, mental health medications, antibiotics, insulin, chronic disease management medications, PPE, and more.

The organization is tracking multiple responses across the globe and will continue to respond.

UKRAINE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid to Ukraine weighing more than 1.9 million pounds, or 950 tons, with more on the way.

This week, 11 tons of medical aid departed Direct Relief’s warehouse to northeastern and western Ukrainian cities. The shipments include specifically requested items, such as field medic packs for triage care, cancer medications, antibiotics, cardiovascular medications, vitamins, insulin syringes and needles, and PPE.

SUPPORTING UKRAINIAN REFUGEES IN SLOVAKIA

Direct Relief staff were in Slovakia this week and visited with Fire Medical, an ambulatory services non-profit located in Gabčíkovo that acts as an outpatient clinic and operates hospital transportation services free-of-charge for Ukrainian refugees.

As they take patients to hospitals each day, the nonprofit logs about 3,728 miles per week in their ambulance. Direct Relief provided the group with a $300,000 grant earlier this year for operating costs and the purchase of medicine, which they must buy privately as government support is unavailable.