Operational Update: Ukraine Response, California Wildfire Preparation, Support in Mexico

Ten countries supported with medical aid over the past seven days from Direct Relief.
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 329 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.
The shipments contained 6.5 million defined daily doses of medication, including prenatal supplements, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, and insulin.
In preparation for the wildfire season in the western U.S., this week Direct Relief is preparing to ship 30 emergency field medic packs as requested by the California National Guard. Each pack is equipped with triage and medical essentials including infection control supplies, trauma care, diagnostics, and PPE.
Also this week, in support of the Jalisco region of Mexico, Direct Relief traveled to Cabo Corrientes to distribute food kits to families who have recently been affected by heavy rains in the area. The delivery of the food kits is a part of a long-term program to help support communities in Mexico as they are regularly affected during the hurricane season. The meal kits are designed to feed a family of five for two weeks.
UKRAINE RESPONSE
Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.6 million pounds, or 800 tons, with more on the way. Over the past seven days, shipments including Covid-19 therapy treatments, cardiovascular medications, antibiotics, and more departed Direct Relief’s warehouse in California, bound for Ukraine.
OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT
WORLDWIDE
This week, outside the U.S., Direct Relief shipped more than 5.5 million defined daily doses of medication.
Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:
- Ukraine
- Honduras
- Ecuador
- Syria
- Togo
- India
- Kenya
- Mali
UNITED STATES
Direct Relief delivered 315 shipments containing 1 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:
•Palmetto Health Council, Inc., Georgia
• Pancare of Florida, Inc. Malone, Florida
• Barnabas Health Services, Florida
• The Health Hut, Louisiana
• Center for Family Health and Education, California
Prototype Health, Inc., Arizona
Del Norte Community Health Center, California
Samaritans Touch Care Center, Inc, Florida
Health Services Inc., Alabama
Eunice Community Health Center, Louisiana
YEAR TO DATE (GLOBAL)
Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 10,900 shipments to 1,765 healthcare organizations in 52 U.S. states and territories and 81 countries.
These shipments contained 333.5 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.1 billion (wholesale) and weighing 9.2 million lbs.
IN THE NEWS
-
Recibirá BC insumos médicos a través de asociación internacional altruista/ BC will receive medical supplies through an international altruistic association – El Mexicano: “The Representative Office in the Government of Baja California, in coordination with the General Directorate of Political Coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), managed the signing of a collaboration agreement between Direct Relief and the Health Secretary. This agreement opens the possibility of accessing the catalog of supplies available for donation for the benefit of public instances of the Government of Baja California, so that health centers in vulnerable communities are strengthened.”
-
Storm resilience projects gain steam in New Orleans – New Orleans City Business: “Together New Orleans, backed by federal funds, Greater New Orleans Foundation, Direct Relief and the U.S. Department of Energy, is coordinating a $40-million, 85 resilience hub or “lighthouse” network powered by commercial-scale solar systems with back-up battery capacity.”
-
Tapping into earth observation data for rapid disaster detection and response – Orange Business Services: “For example, when Kabul fell to the Taliban, many had to leave the city quickly in a hazardous situation. Direct Relief was responsible for hundreds of individuals at risk of violence. Balcony enabled Direct Relief to be fully aware of every individual working in the city and correlate them with alerts harvested from mapping, open-source intelligence and so forth.”