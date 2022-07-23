Operational Update: Ukraine Response, California Wildfire Preparation, Support in Mexico

Ten countries supported with medical aid over the past seven days from Direct Relief.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 329 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 6.5 million defined daily doses of medication, including prenatal supplements, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, and insulin.

In preparation for the wildfire season in the western U.S., this week Direct Relief is preparing to ship 30 emergency field medic packs as requested by the California National Guard. Each pack is equipped with triage and medical essentials including infection control supplies, trauma care, diagnostics, and PPE.

Also this week, in support of the Jalisco region of Mexico, Direct Relief traveled to Cabo Corrientes to distribute food kits to families who have recently been affected by heavy rains in the area. The delivery of the food kits is a part of a long-term program to help support communities in Mexico as they are regularly affected during the hurricane season. The meal kits are designed to feed a family of five for two weeks.

UKRAINE RESPONSE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.6 million pounds, or 800 tons, with more on the way. Over the past seven days, shipments including Covid-19 therapy treatments, cardiovascular medications, antibiotics, and more departed Direct Relief’s warehouse in California, bound for Ukraine.

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the U.S., Direct Relief shipped more than 5.5 million defined daily doses of medication.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Honduras

Ecuador

Syria

Togo

India

Kenya

Mali

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 315 shipments containing 1 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:

•Palmetto Health Council, Inc., Georgia

• Pancare of Florida, Inc. Malone, Florida

• Barnabas Health Services, Florida

• The Health Hut, Louisiana

• Center for Family Health and Education, California

Prototype Health, Inc., Arizona

Del Norte Community Health Center, California

Samaritans Touch Care Center, Inc, Florida

Health Services Inc., Alabama

Eunice Community Health Center, Louisiana

YEAR TO DATE (GLOBAL)

Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 10,900 shipments to 1,765 healthcare organizations in 52 U.S. states and territories and 81 countries.

These shipments contained 333.5 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $1.1 billion (wholesale) and weighing 9.2 million lbs.

IN THE NEWS