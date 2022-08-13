Operational Update: Supporting Mexico Rescue Efforts, Continued Relief for Ukraine and Kentucky

Eleven countries supported with medical aid over past seven days.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 357 shipments of requested medical aid to 41 U.S. states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 25.6 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, wound care products, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more.

This past week, Direct Relief and the Foreign Ministry of Mexico coordinated the delivery of nearly 1 ton of personal care items and 11 field medic packs to support the rescue efforts in Coahuila, Mexico where ten miners had been trapped after a collapse the previous week.

In response to an oil tank explosion in Matanzas, Cuba, Direct Relief has been coordinating with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to provide a shipment of 36 field medic packs, essential medicines, and additional supplies for their response. Direct Relief staff will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.

Additional shipments of insulin and Tetanus vaccine are being processed by Direct Relief for shipment to Kentucky in support of current flooding relief efforts.

This week, Direct Relief welcomed a delegation from the Navajo Nation, including Attorney General Doreen McPaul and Deputy Attorney General Kimberly Dutcher, to its California headquarters to discuss a range of topics, including new initiatives and partnership growth opportunities

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid to Ukraine weighing more than 1.8 million pounds, or 900 tons, with more on the way. Over the past seven days, shipments including PPE, cardiovascular and respiratory medications, insulin, and more departed Direct Relief’s warehouse in California bound for Ukraine.

Recently, 18 field medical packs donated by Direct Relief were received and distributed by local NGO, Razom for Ukraine. The backpacks were distributed to first responders and healthcare providers in Ukraine.

Additionally, a Direct Relief-donated ambulance equipped with stretcher, spine board, and wheelchair recently arrived in Odesa, Ukraine, to support first responders in the area.

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

WORLDWIDE

This week, Direct Relief shipped more than 24.3 million defined daily doses of medication outside the U.S.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included: Ukraine, Lebanon, Paraguay, Sierra Leone, Guatemala, India, Sudan, Mexico.

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 341 shipments containing 1.3 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following: