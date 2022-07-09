Operational Update: Supporting Healthy Pregnancies in Afghanistan, Continued Aid to Ukraine

More than 1 million doses of prenatal vitamins reach Afghanistan, medical aid shipped to five other countries over the past seven days from Direct Relief.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 303 shipments of requested medical aid to 41 U.S. states and territories and six countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 4.2 million defined daily doses of medication, including mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer treatments.

This week, 1.2 million daily doses of women’s prenatal vitamins arrived at Afshar Hospital in Afghanistan. The shipment was received by local NGO, Alliance for Medical Outreach & Relief, or AMOR.

UKRAINE RESPONSE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.6 million pounds, or 800 tons, with more on the way. Over the past seven days, shipments including Covid-19 therapy medications, insulin, and antibiotics departed Direct Relief’s warehouse in California, bound for Ukraine.

This week, 45 pallets of emergency medical supplies were received by Zhytomyr Humanitarian Hub. The shipment, which was transported by FedEx, will be distributed to local health care facilities in Ukraine.

Additionally, Direct Relief recently announced a $583,000 grant to the International Confederation of Midwives in response to the Ukraine war. ICM, a prominent organization that represents, supports, advocates for, and educates midwives around the world, will distribute the funding to its member midwives’ associations serving Ukrainian refugee women and their families.