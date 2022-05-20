Operational Update: Supporting First Responders In Puerto Rico, Medical Aid to Ukraine and More

Eleven countries and 44 U.S. states and territories received medical aid from Direct Relief over the past week.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered** 511 shipments of requested medical aid to 44 U.S. states and territories and 11 countries worldwide**, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 16.6 million defined daily doses of medication, including N-95 masks, mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer treatments.

UKRAINE RESPONSE TO DATE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 400 tons in weight, with more on the way.

Direct Relief has been responding directly to specific medical requests from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, as well as NGOs and local organizations supporting health care in Ukraine. From acute trauma care supplies like tourniquets and blood clotting agents to chronic disease management medications, including insulin, to specialty therapies for cancers, Direct Relief has provided a host of medical materiel for care during the conflict.

IV fluids, donated by Baxter International, arrived in Kharkiv, Ukraine, this week to support medical care in northeastern Ukraine. The shipment was deployed from the company’s facilities in Europe and is the first of several donations, including large shipments en route to support patients managing kidney conditions in Ukraine.

This week, TAPS-Ukraine in Dnipro received an emergency field hospital, donated by the State of California Office of Emergency Services and transported by Direct Relief. The hospital kit, which contains 50 beds, trauma care and oxygen supplies and more, has since been deployed to frontline areas of the conflict needing medical support.