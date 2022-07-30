Operational Update: Insulin for Sri Lanka, Supporting First Responders in Ukraine, Kentucky Flooding

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 359 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 8.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more.

This week, Direct Relief prepared emergency medical supplies for delivery to Sri Lanka, including 22 pallets of insulin in partnership with Life for a Child. The insulin will be distributed to eleven hospitals and healthcare facilities around the country in coordination with the Sri Lanka College of Endocrinologists. This shipment is an annual supply of long-acting insulin for 212 children and young adults under 25 managing Type 1 Diabetes in Sri Lanka.

Overnight heavy rainfall over Eastern Kentucky resulted in significant flooding across portions of the region on Thursday, July 28. The situation is similar to the widespread flood disaster that killed two people in and around St. Louis earlier this week. Homes and roads have been heavily damaged in some areas, with downed trees and mudslides hampering first responders. Multiple water rescues are underway across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is forecast for Friday, adding to the rescue and response challenges.

Direct Relief is in communication with the Kentucky Primary Care Association and has shared its currently available inventory as they assess the impact across the state. Direct Relief has also reached out to emergency management and others in the area. The organization will continue to monitor and communicate with partners as the situation on the ground becomes clear.

UKRAINE RESPONSE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.7 million pounds, or 850 tons, with more on the way. Over the past seven days, shipments including cancer care treatments, antibiotics, cardiovascular medications, nutritional products and more departed Direct Relief’s warehouse in California, bound for Ukraine.

Firefighter and search & rescue teams from the US, Australia, and Germany traveled to Ukraine as part of Project Joint Guardian to support and train local first responders at the request of the Ukrainian State Emergency Services in the 2nd Direct Relief funded deployment. In addition to emergency medical backpacks, Direct Relief shipped 20+ pallets containing tactical search & rescue gear, trauma care supplies, and multiple sets of extraction tools such as the jaws of life. All equipment was donated to the Kharkiv Fire Department at the end of their deployment.

WORLDWIDE*

This week, Direct Relief shipped more than 7.6 million defined daily doses of medication outside the US.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine Morocco

Dominican Republic

Syria

Anguilla

India

Afghanistan

Mali