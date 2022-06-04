Operational Update: Hurricane Season Preparation, Support to Ukraine and Surrounding Regions Continues

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 374 shipments of requested medical aid to 48 U.S. states and territories and eight countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 23.2 million defined daily doses of medication, including N-95 masks, mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer treatments.

This week marked the start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. To prepare, Direct Relief is staging caches containing essential medications to manage chronic diseases, emergency first aid items, hygiene products and more along the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic Coasts and throughout the Caribbean and Central America. Direct Relief donates the hurricane supplies to local health organizations serving communities most vulnerable to severe storms. The modules vary in size from 112 pounds for individual clinics in the United States to larger 1,680-pound modules for international destinations.

UKRAINE RESPONSE TO DATE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.4 million pounds, or 700 tons in weight, with more on the way. This week, pallets of cold-chain medications and wound care supplies departed Direct Relief’s warehouse for health providers in Ukraine.

In the three months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Direct Relief has also supported Ukraine and the surrounding regions over $14.7 million in direct financial assistance to other organizations in the region. The cash assistance has included direct payments for refugees to cover prescription medication costs, as well as operating funds for health facilities providing care in Ukraine.

Additionally, Direct Relief is providing grant support to the newly established International Confederation of Midwives/Direct Relief Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The fund, which seeks to complement existing state initiatives, will provide direct financial assistance to midwives and their associations on the frontlines of the crisis in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

Direct Relief has been responding directly to specific medical requests from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, as well as NGOs and local organizations supporting health care in Ukraine.