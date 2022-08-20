Operational Update: 506 Medical Aid Shipments, 11 Countries, 47 US States

By Tony Morain

Over the past 7 days, Direct Relief has delivered 506 shipments of requested medical aid to 47 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide.

The shipments contained 3.7 million defined daily doses of medication, including rare disease therapies, medication for hypothyroidism, syringes, PPE and more.

This past week, Direct Relief also delivered to Ukraine 673,000 quick-injection pens, manufactured and provided to Direct Relief by the drug maker Eli Lilly and Company—enough to cover Ukraine’s estimated needs for more than seven weeks. The insulin will be allocated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Health to hospitals, clinics, and programs treating people with diabetes around the country.

UKRAINE RESPONSE

This week’s donation of insulin is the latest action in Direct Relief’s extensive aid for Ukrainians with diabetes since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Direct Relief has secured and delivered 1.4 million insulin quick-injection pens, 733,800 insulin pen needles, 188,833 10 ml insulin vials, nearly 25,000 glucose meters with 400,000 test strips, and over 3.2 million oral diabetes tablets equivalent to almost 1.5 million daily defined doses. Direct Relief has also provided a $150,000 grant to the Ukrainian Diabetes Federation (UDF) for managing and distributing insulin and diabetes-related medical supplies and testing equipment.

Under a bi-lateral partnership agreement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health is working with Direct Relief to secure medicine donations from pharmaceutical manufacturers, leveraging Direct Relief’s existing relationships, smoothing the processes of securing the drugs, and ensuring their timely delivery. Lilly supplied the insulin to Direct Relief, which arranged cold-chain transportation to Kyiv to benefit Ukrainian patients. Since the war erupted, Ukraine’s government has been covering access to insulin for its population with diabetes.

OPERATIONAL SNAPSHOT

WORLDWIDE

This week, Direct Relief shipped more than 1.8 million defined daily doses of medication outside the U.S.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Malawi

Honduras

India

Haiti

Peru

Guatemala

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sudan

Eritrea

St. Lucia

Mexico