Operational Update: 30 Tons of Medical Aid Deployed to Ukraine

As conflict escalates, organization continues to mobilize medical support.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 340 shipments of requested medical aid to 31 U.S. states and territories and 17 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 17.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including Covid-19 therapies, diabetes medication, cancer treatments, as well as 30 tons of medical aid for Ukraine in response to calls for support from the country’s Ministry of Health.

The shipments to Ukraine contained IV fluids, PPE, insulin syringes, sutures, field medic packs with requested items for triage care during mass casualty events.

On Friday, Direct Relief routed a donation of cancer treatment therapies, chronic disease medications, and other requested medication within Europe to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. The organization continues to direct medical inventories in Europe to the conflict zone.

Since the conflict began in late February, Direct Relief has shipped more than $10 million in medical aid to Ukraine. Deliveries include Covid-19 therapies, essential medications to manage chronic diseases, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, field medic backpacks with triage care items, including combat-application tourniquets and wound care supplies.

Since last year, Direct Relief has shipped more than 55 tons of requested medications worth $37.9 million, including monoclonal antibody treatments for patients with Covid-19.

The organization is also focusing on mobilizing cold-chain medications, including insulin, for people managing diabetes in Ukraine and meeting the health needs of displaced people. More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, according to data from UNHCR.