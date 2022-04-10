Operational Update: 294 Medical Aid Shipments to 10 Countries, Ukraine and the US Included

With war in its seventh week, more aid enters Ukraine.

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 294 shipments of requested medical aid to 31 U.S. states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 20.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including PPE, Covid-19 therapies, diabetes medication, and cancer treatments.

To Ukraine, Direct Relief shipped medications to be used in case of a chemical weapons attack – 220,000 vials of atropine, which can mitigate the effects of a chemical weapon like sarin gas.

Another eight-ton shipment of medical aid arrived in Moldova to support its health system as it welcomes Ukrainians fleeing war. Cancer therapies, mental health medications and respiratory therapies, among other medications, were part of the requested shipment.

Field medic packs have been part of Direct Relief’s ongoing support for Ukraine. They contain items for triage care on the battlefield or anywhere improvised care is needed.

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 277 shipments containing 736,262 doses of medications over the past week to the following US-based organizations.

Agape Clinic, Texas

Whole Family Health Center, Florida

El Centro De Corazon, Texas

Open Arms Health Clinic, Texas

Greater Killeen Free Clinic, Texas

San Jose Clinic, Texas

Bethesda Health Clinic, Texas

Community Health of East Tennessee, Inc., Tennessee

The Shalom Project Medical Clinic, North Carolina

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the U.S., Direct Relief shipped more than 20.2 million defined daily doses of medication.

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Sudan

Philippines

Malawi

Zambia

Madagascar

Uganda

Lebanon

India

YEAR TO DATE

Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered 4,985 shipments to 1,314 healthcare organizations in 51 U.S. states and territories and 64 countries.

These shipments contained 116.2 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $516.8 million (wholesale) and weighing 6.3 million lbs.

IN THE NEWS