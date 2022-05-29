Operational Update: 140 tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine; Prenatal Vitamins to Afghanistan and More

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 330 shipments of requested medical aid to 48 U.S. states and territories and seven countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 4.3 million defined daily doses of medication, including N-95 masks, mental health medications, antibiotics, chronic disease medications, nutritional products, insulin, and cancer treatments.

This week, a shipment of prenatal vitamins departed for Afghanistan to support pregnancy care provided by a hospital in Kabul. The shipment, weighing more than 1,700 pounds, contains 1,231,000 defined daily doses of multivitamins. Direct Relief has provided more than 187 tons of medical aid to health facilities in Afghanistan since 2008.

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid weighing more than 1.2 million pounds, or 600 tons in weight, with more on the way. This week, cancer therapies, insulin, antibiotics, IV fluids to support dialysis care, surgical supplies and more departed Direct Relief’s warehouse for health providers in Ukraine.

A major infusion of IV fluids arrived in Ukraine this week, a large portion of the 140 tons shipped to the country in the last seven days.

On Friday, a large shipment of IV fluids weighing more than 18 tons, donated by Baxter International, arrived in Odessa, Ukraine. The shipment will support health facilities providing care in the region.

Direct Relief has been responding directly to specific medical requests from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, as well as NGOs and local organizations supporting health care in Ukraine.

Seven field hospital kits, each containing 50 beds, trauma care and oxygen supplies and more, have since been deployed to frontline areas of the conflict needing medical support. One group coordinating the deployment of the kits to frontline areas is TAPS-Ukraine in Dnipro, and the kits were donated by the State of California Office of Emergency Services and transported by Direct Relief.