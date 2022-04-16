Operational Update: $10 Million in Support for Ukrainian Refugees; Medical Support Continues

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 462 shipments of requested medical aid to 43 U.S. states and territories and 14 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

The shipments contained 24.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including PPE, Covid-19 therapies, diabetes medication, and cancer treatments.

This week, Direct Relief, working with the Polish health care company Pelion S.A., announced $10 million in a direct cash assistance initiative enabling Ukrainian refugees in Poland to obtain prescription medications at no cost. Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland, many of whom have no means to pay for much-needed prescriptions, will receive medical care in the neighboring country. But prescription costs still serve as a barrier to access, which this program will address.

“The initial funding of $10 million comes from contributions by thousands of individuals deeply concerned about the welfare of Ukrainians who have had their lives upended and threatened. This approach connects that amazing generosity in a practical, important way to the Ukrainian people for whose benefit Direct Relief received the funds,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe.

This short documentary, filmed across Santa Barbara, Lviv, and the Ukraine-Poland border, captures stories from the early days of the war, and offers a lens into the heroism exhibited by healthcare providers and refugees alike amidst war as well as how an aid organization ramps up to deliver tons of supplies into a warzone thousands of miles away

UKRAINE RESPONSE TO DATE

Since February 24, Direct Relief has provided medical aid more than 254 tons in weight and almost 50 million defined doses of medication, with more on the way.

In response to a recent levothyroxine shortage, a drug used to treat impaired thyroid function, Direct Relief has shipped 14 million doses – totaling above 30,000 pounds – to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health at their request, and to Charity Fund Modern Village and Town, for distribution to health facilities serving people affected by the conflict.

According to Dr. Robert McConnell, a physician at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and expert in radiation-caused thyroid disease, a pharmaceutical manufacturer of the medication was destroyed by artillery fire. Ukrainians “haven’t had any levothyroxine available locally since the second week of the war,” he said. “Now we have these young adults who were exposed to Chernobyl, and they’re without thyroid hormone.”

WORLDWIDE

This week, outside the U.S., Direct Relief shipped more than** 23.5 million defined daily doses** of medication**.**

Countries that received medical aid over the past week included:

Ukraine

Egypt

Malawi

Brazil

Georgia

Haiti

Nepal

Lebanon

Sudan

Uganda

UNITED STATES

Direct Relief delivered 427 shipments containing 1.4 million doses of medications over the past week to organizations, including the following:

Welvista, South Carolina

NC MedAssist, North Carolina

Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center, Inc., Mississippi

CommunityHealth, Illinois

Faith Family Medical Clinic, Tennessee

Faith Community Health Center, South Dakota

Santa Clara County, California

Whole Family Health Center, Florida

Society of St. Vincent de Paul/St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, Texas

UNC Health Care, North Carolina

YEAR TO DATE

Since January 1, 2022, Direct Relief has delivered** 5,380 shipments** to **1,348 healthcare organizations in 51 U.S. states and territories and 66 countries. **

These shipments contained** 133.6 million defined daily doses of medication valued at $560.8 million (wholesale) **and weighing 7.3 million lbs.