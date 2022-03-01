OIC Calls for Political Solution to Ukraine Crisis

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with concern the development of the situation in Ukraine. It urges the concerned parties to work towards resolving the crisis through peaceful means, thereby preventing its security and humanitarian repercussions.

The General Secretariat reiterates its support for international efforts to encourage dialogue and diplomacy, reduce tension and commence de-escalation. It also urges the relevant parties to continue negotiations to arrive at a political solution that will guarantee lasting peace and stability in the region and preserve the security and safety of their peoples.