October Monthly factsheet #11 - Cash for Protection Taskforce (C4PTF) in Ukraine & neighbouring countries

This Factsheet is produced on a monthly basis for Protection and Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) specialists who are considering, planning for, or already using CVA integrated into protection programming to support protection outcomes for individuals and households inside and outside of Ukraine.
It collates key updates, findings and resources as drawn from Humanitarian Impact situation Reports; minutes from the Cash Working Group (CWG), Protection cluster and sub-cluster/AoR meetings; IOM; UNHCR and other UN sources.
Key findings are paired with “hints” wherever possible based on the current state of information and best practice resources on how CVA for Protection can be applied.
Hot topics and questions of the moment
- How to address the needs of most vulnerable households during winter?
- Closure of community centres - how to ensure a protective shelter and environment for families?
- What would the implications be of setting more restrictive selection criteria for cash assistance?
- How to mitigate existing/future protection risks associated with lack of available and affordable shelter options?
- What type of information on children should and should not be collected at registration stage, considering data protection risks? (Ex: birth certificates)
- Should the CVA assistance still be limited to three months?
- How can agencies best support foster families with CVA?
- How to estimate the value of protection top ups in CVA calculations?
- How to set up referral mechanisms between CVA and Protection teams that are safe from a data protection perspective?
- Are the amounts made available to Ukrainian refugees as part of national protection schemes sufficient to meet their basic and protection needs?