OCHA Ukraine Situation Report - 27 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Attacks on education facilities in eastern Ukraine have tripled, while funds to assist remain at record lows

Humanitarian actors reach over 1.3 million with aid in 2018, but more needs to be done

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund - an effective and agile response by all, for all

ANALYSIS

Attacks on education facilities in eastern Ukraine have tripled, while funds to assist remain at record lows The conflict in eastern Ukraine entered into its sixth year this spring. Children, and other vulnerable groups, are among the most at risk and bear the heaviest brunt. Hostilities and the presence of landmines on both sides of the “contact line” place thousands of girls and boys at daily risk, while also leaving long-term psychological scars. Children also have limited access to safe and protective learning environments as many schools in eastern Ukraine are no longer safe.

The Education Cluster released daunting numbers of attacks on schools. Between January and mid-May 2019, attacks on educational facilities, located on both sides of the “contact line”, have tripled compared with the same period in 2018. At least 14 instances have been recorded between 1 January to 14 May 2019, when schools came under shelling and small-arms fire, damaging facilities and disrupting classes. This is almost three times more than the incidents recorded during the same period in 2018 - and close to the number of incidents recorded by the Cluster during 2018 (16 in number). The increase in frequency of the attacks so far this year reminds us of the challenges to adhere to International Humanitarian Law and makes the endorsement and implementation of the Safe Schools Deceleration (SSD) even more critical.

Some 750 education facilities have been damaged and disrupted in eastern Ukraine since the start of the conflict in 2014. One school, in Zolote-5 (Luhanska oblast), with serves over 100 girls and boys, has come under fire eight times already this year. It even had to close for a month due to insecurity, leaving children without classes. Temporary closure of schools due to insecurity, including proximity of military personnel or equipment, is not new to the children and teachers in eastern Ukraine. Some 50 schools were temporarily closed last year due to the conflict, with two similar instances recorded so far this year.

Today, over 700,000 children and teachers need humanitarian assistance and protection and some 3,500 schools need safety. Against this background, funding for child protection and education programmes under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan remains inadequate, with only less than 7 per cent of the required funds received so far. Nevertheless, humanitarians continue to stretch to address children’s needs. According to a response monitoring report released earlier in April, in 2018 alone, over 210,000 children on both sides of the “contact line” have benefited from humanitarian assistance, including through repair and rehabilitation of over 100 schools, systems to allow children to continue their education remotely, provision of school supplies, and support with psychosocial counselling and mine-risk education.

Raising awareness on the risks that children face in eastern Ukraine and advocating for their protection is one of the top priorities of the international community. On the launch of a campaign called “Stop the War on Children” by Save the Children in Ukraine earlier in May, the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine called the Government to speed up with the endorsement of the SSD, protect children and education facilities from the harms of the conflict and increase donor funding for humanitarian education and child protection programmes.