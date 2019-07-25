OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 25 Jul 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Nearly 100,000 people in eastern Ukraine received humanitarian aid in the first three months of 2019

Over 1,200 houses in Government controlled areas of Luhanska oblast need urgent repair ahead of winter

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund becomes operational

Ways forward on practical solutions for internally displaced people, despite challenges with funding a national IDP Strategy

Nearly 100,000 people in eastern Ukraine received humanitarian aid in the first three months of 2019

Humanitarian action in eastern Ukraine is making a difference, despite the challenges with funds and limited access. Outcomes of a monitoring report on the implementation of HRP covering the period between January to March 2019 reveal that nearly 100,000 men, women and children have benefited from aid and protection services on both sides of the “contact line”.

Protection services, including provision of psycho-social support, legal and individual protection assistance as well as the establishment of child-friendly spaces, reached over 50,000 men, women and children. More than 15,000 children and teachers benefited from safe and protective learning environments; over 16,000 people received food and livelihoods assistance, including through cash vouchers.

However, the achievement is still less than 5 per cent of the overall target – 2.3 million people for the year. More could have been done, had there been more funds available or safe and sustained humanitarian access. By the end of the first quarter of 2019, the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which seeks US$162 million, was only 11 per cent funded.

While funding for the 2019 HRP has slightly increased since the first quarter of 2019 (standing at 29 per cent as of 25 July), few clusters, such as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene as well as Shelter and Non-Food Items are still less than 15 per cent funded. Information on the humanitarian response for the second quarter of 2019 is being consolidated and will be released in due course.